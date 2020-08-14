Rajasthan Assembly session today, Cong to move 'trust vote' to counter BJP's 'no-confidence' motion

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Aug 14: Putting an end to the month-long political impasse, Sachin Pilot, the expelled deputy CM reunited with the party on Monday, and the Ashok Gehlot government, which was confident of a majority throughout the crisis, is no longer counting numbers in the House.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already decided to move a no-confidence motion in the state assembly against the government, while Congress has said that it would be going for a trust-vote to prove the majority in the House.

Defy whip, face action Mayawati to MLAs who merged with Rajasthan Congress

If the government is able to prove its majority, it cannot be challenged for the next six months, rules say.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday issued whip for the second time and has asked six of its MLAs to vote against the Congress in case of a no-confidence motion.

Menwhile, Sachin Pilot vows to 'work for the people of Rajasthan' ahead of the crucial Assembly session.

The Assembly session is slated to begin at 11 am. The floor test is expected later during the day by evening.