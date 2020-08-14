YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan Assembly session today, Cong to move 'trust vote' to counter BJP's 'no-confidence' motion

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Aug 14: Putting an end to the month-long political impasse, Sachin Pilot, the expelled deputy CM reunited with the party on Monday, and the Ashok Gehlot government, which was confident of a majority throughout the crisis, is no longer counting numbers in the House.

    Rajasthan Assembly session begins, Cong to move trust vote to counter BJPs no-confidence motion

    While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already decided to move a no-confidence motion in the state assembly against the government, while Congress has said that it would be going for a trust-vote to prove the majority in the House.

    Defy whip, face action Mayawati to MLAs who merged with Rajasthan Congress

    If the government is able to prove its majority, it cannot be challenged for the next six months, rules say.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday issued whip for the second time and has asked six of its MLAs to vote against the Congress in case of a no-confidence motion.

    Menwhile, Sachin Pilot vows to 'work for the people of Rajasthan' ahead of the crucial Assembly session.

    The Assembly session is slated to begin at 11 am. The floor test is expected later during the day by evening.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan bjp congress politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue