Rajasthan assembly polls: Modi, Shah set to kick-start election campaign

    Jaipur, Oct 6: The BJP is all set to launch its election campaign for the Rajasthan assembly elections. The campaign would be launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah

    The BJP has scheduled a series of meetings, which would be addressed by Modi, who will also be accompanied by Shah. The BJP's election management committee has proposed a schedule of rallies in seven districts. The emphasis would be on those areas, where the party is perceived to be weak.

    The two month Gaurav Yatra of Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje concludes at Ajmer today. BJP's state president Madan Lal Saini said that a public meeting would held at the Kayad Sthali grounds in Ajmer and this would be a historic one. He said that PM's address would help build a favourable mood.

    It may be recalled that Shah had flagged off the Gaurav Yatra from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamad district on August 4. Raje had used a modified chariot during the yatra which covered 120 assembly constituencies by spending 35 days on road.

    The yatra had faced disruptions after some miscreants threw stones on the bus during Raje's public meeting in Pipar town. The Gujjars had threatened to stop the march with the demand for reservation.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
