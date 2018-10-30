Rajasthan assembly polls: BJP picks probable candidates

Jaipur, Oct 30: The BJP core committee on Tuesday prepared a list of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan where polls are due on December 7. A discussion on panel of candidates would be held with the party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.

He said during the two-day meeting, the core committee discussed probable candidates for all the 200 assembly seats in the state.

Panels have been formed and now further discussion would be done with the party chief on Wednesday, he said. The final decision on the candidates would be taken up by BJP's parliamentary board, he added.

The meeting was attended by union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh, party vice-president Om Mathur, state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Earlier this month, a suggestion meeting on the names of candidates was done in Ranakpur and Jaipur. So far, the party has received nearly 7,000 applications from interested persons for contesting elections.

