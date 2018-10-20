Rajasthan assembly polls: 100 sitting BJP MLAs unlikely to make the cut

Jaipur, Oct 20: In a bid to positioning itself on the winning seat, the BJP is likely to drop nearly 100 sitting MLAs ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018.

The BJP is facing stiff competition from the Congress in Rajasthan. Moreover the internal feedback that the party leadership has got suggests that many in the electorate are unhappy with the performance of a number of lawmakers.

The BJP has over the last couple of months urged its lawmakers to give feedback about their performance on the Namo app. The decision to drop several sitting legislators was taken on the basis of the feedback on the app as well as from the electorate.

The party is likely to field fresh young faces for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan. Of all the states that would be polling by the end of this year, the BJP has the toughest challenge in Rajasthan.

The party is taking corrective measures to stem anti-incumbency. It feels that it soothe the voters by fielding fresh and enthusiastic candidates, who have been working on the ground for sometime now.

This move is also being seen as a message to the rest of the lawmakers across the country ahead of the 2019 polls. A few months back reports had suggested that a large chunk of sitting BJP MPs may not make the cut ahead of the 2019 elections.