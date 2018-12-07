  • search
    Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Will Raje return as CM for third time

    Jaipur, Dec 7: The polling for the 200 seats Rajasthan Assembly will be held today. The voting will be held across 199 assembly seats as the polling for Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh. The voting will begin at 8AM and continue till 5PM. The votes will be polled in a single phase.

    The main contest is between the BJP and the Congress in the Rajasthan assembly elections 2018. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also contesting the Rajasthan polls. Polling will take place on 51,965 polling stations. The counting of votes will he held on December 11.

    In 2013, the BJP stormed to power in Rajasthan by winning 163 out of the 200 seats while Congress could manage just 23 seats. BJP's Vasundhara Raje was sworn-in as the Rajasthan Chief Minister for the second time after the saffron party's thumping win in 2013. In 2008, the BJP lost the elections to Congress and veteran leader Ashok Gehlot was handed over the reins of the state. In 2013, Raje wrested the power from Gehlot and returned as the Chief Minister for the second time. Her first chief ministerial stint in the desert state was from 2003 to 2008.

    Stay tuned for Live updates here:

    Some important facts about Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018:

    • Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat. The Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Raje in Jhalrapatan.
    • Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot would be contesting from Tonk while former CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would contest from Sardarpur.
    • PM Modi addressed 13 public meetings during the two-week campaign period, Raje held 75 public meetings besides a Gaurav Yatra. Amit Shah held 38 programmes covering all 33 districts in the state.
    • Rajasthan is important for both the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
