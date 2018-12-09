  • search
    Rajasthan polls: Pilot or Gehlot? Congress already on ‘Mission CM’ before results are announced

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 8: It's still a few days to go before the results of the recently held Assembly elections in five states are declared but the Congress has already embarked on the mission to finalise its chief minister for the state of Rajasthan where it is predicted to win and return to power after five years - a trend the state has seen since 1993.

    Rajasthan polls: Pilot or Gehlot? Congress already on 'Mission CM' before results are announced

    According to reports, the camps of two-time chief minister of the state Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot have become active to make their respective leader the chief minister. While Gehlot reached New Delhi even before the polling in the state ended on December 7, Pilot reached the capital late in the night, Jagran reported. Efforts are also on to woo the candidates who look probable to win in the election. The results will be announced on December 11.

    The exit polls' prediction of the Congress getting a majority in the 200-member Assembly has encouraged the party to think about the next step, it was reported.

    It was also reported by Jagran that the Gehlot and Pilot camps were also contacting Independent candidates who are seemed to be favourites to win the election.

    Meanwhile, the Congress's Jaipur district unit president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said Gehlot was nobody to decide on the chief minister and the final call rested with party president Rahul Gandhi. He was seen making the statement in a video that went viral. The 44-year-old former MLA Khachariyawas is considered to be close to Pilot.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
