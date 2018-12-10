Home News India Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Re-polling underway at a single booth in Karanpur

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Re-polling underway at a single booth in Karanpur

Jaipur, Dec 10: Polling underway at a booth, number 163, in Karanpur assembly constituency on Monday, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had nullified the votes cast on Friday due to malfunctioning of the electronic voter machines (EVMs).

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Anand Kumar had on Saturday night announced that the ECI had nullified the voting at the booth at government primary school in 18 BB in Karanpur constituency, and ordered for repoll.

Voting was held in 199 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Friday. Due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate, Laxman Singh, on November 29, the election department adjourned the polling at Ramgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district. The new date is yet to be announced.

Voting in 199 out of 200 constituencies was held last Friday and the counting will take place on Tuesday.

In 2013 elections, repolling was held at eight centres in six assembly constituencies.