Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: 21.89% turnout till 11 am; Uproar in Ahor over EVM glitch

Jaipur, Dec 7: Polling is underway in Rajasthan. The voting is being held across 199 constituencies. The elections for the Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.
The battle for the BJP has been a tough one. The Congress expects to topple the Vasundhara Raje government and has put up a tough fight during the campaign.
Stay tuned for Live updates here:
Dec 7, 2018 12:43 PM
Chief minister Vasundhara Raje's constituency Jhalarapatan recorded just 16 percent voting till 11 am, reports News 18.
Voters create ruckus at polling booth no. 253 and 254 in Ahor constituency of Jalore as voting has been halted following EVM malfunction, reports ANI.
Dec 7, 2018 10:33 AM
EVM is being replaced at polling booth no. 172 in Bikaner's Kisamidesar following a technical issue, reports ANI.
Dec 7, 2018 10:13 AM
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at polling booth no. 106 in Jodhpur.
Dec 7, 2018 10:01 AM
Voting turnout in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 is 6.11% till 9 AM.
Dec 7, 2018 9:37 AM
CM Vasundhara Raje reacts to Sharad Yadav's derogatory remarks on her. She says, "To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted."
Yadav had yesterday said Raje has become 'Obese'.
Dec 7, 2018 9:32 AM
State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria cast his vote at a polling station in Udaipur.
Dec 7, 2018 9:32 AM
"Every single vote counts. We have to cast our vote today by thinking who is actually taking the nation forward," Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tells ANI after casting vote.
Dec 7, 2018 9:28 AM
"We will sit and discuss this after our party gets a majority in the election," says Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot when asked about party's chief ministerial candidate.
Dec 7, 2018 9:02 AM
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore casts his votes at polling booth 252 in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur.
Dec 7, 2018 8:50 AM
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote at polling booth no. 31A in Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar, reports ANI.
Dec 7, 2018 8:27 AM
राजस्थान में आज मतदान का दिन है। राज्य के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में अवश्य भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें।
