    Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Polling begins, Raje’s fate put to test

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 7: Polling is underway in Rajasthan. The voting is being held across 199 constituencies. The elections for the Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.

    The battle for the BJP has been a tough one. The Congress expects to topple the Vasundhara Raje government and has put up a tough fight during the campaign.

    Stay tuned for Live updates here:

    Dec 7, 2018 8:16 AM

    250 polling booths have been designated as pink booths where all the staff are women.

    Dec 7, 2018 8:06 AM

    Polling gets underway in Rajasthan

    Dec 7, 2018 8:06 AM

    Dec 7, 2018 7:59 AM

    Mock polling conducted at booth no. 106 in Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. Voting will begin at 8 am in the state.

    Dec 7, 2018 7:38 AM

    Mock polling is being conducted in some booths in Rajasthan. Voting will get underway by 8 am.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM

    Voting will begin at 8AM and will end at 5PM.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM

    The votes will be polled in a single phase.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM

    There are 200 seats in Rajasthan, but only 199 will poll after the elections were postponed for the Ramgarh seat, following the death of BSP candidate, Lakshman Singh.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM

    Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM

    The Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Raje in Jhalrapatan.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM

    Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot would be contesting from Tonk while former CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would contest from Sardarpur.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM

    PM Modi addressed 13 public meetings during the two-week campaign period, Raje held 75 public meetings besides a Gaurav Yatra. Amit Shah held 38 programmes covering all 33 districts in the state.

    Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM

    Rajasthan is important for both the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

    Some important facts about Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018:

    Read more about Rajasthan elections:

    Recalling Rajasthan elections 2013: When Raje returned as CM with overwhelming mandate

    Jat and Rajput communities to hold the sway in Rajasthan Assembly elections

    Political parties fighting a parallel battle on social media in Rajasthan Assembly polls

    Rajasthan elections: Hindus who fled Pakistan and took shelter in state remain overlooked

