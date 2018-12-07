For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Polling begins, Raje’s fate put to test
India
Jaipur, Dec 7: Polling is underway in Rajasthan. The voting is being held across 199 constituencies. The elections for the Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.
The battle for the BJP has been a tough one. The Congress expects to topple the Vasundhara Raje government and has put up a tough fight during the campaign.
Stay tuned for Live updates here:
Dec 7, 2018 8:16 AM
Dec 7, 2018 8:06 AM
Dec 7, 2018 8:06 AM
Dec 7, 2018 7:59 AM
Dec 7, 2018 7:38 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM
Dec 7, 2018 6:32 AM
Read More
Some important facts about Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018:
- Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat. The Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Raje in Jhalrapatan.
- Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot would be contesting from Tonk while former CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would contest from Sardarpur.
- PM Modi addressed 13 public meetings during the two-week campaign period, Raje held 75 public meetings besides a Gaurav Yatra. Amit Shah held 38 programmes covering all 33 districts in the state.
- Rajasthan is important for both the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
Read more about Rajasthan elections:
Recalling Rajasthan elections 2013: When Raje returned as CM with overwhelming mandate
Jat and Rajput communities to hold the sway in Rajasthan Assembly elections
Political parties fighting a parallel battle on social media in Rajasthan Assembly polls
Rajasthan elections: Hindus who fled Pakistan and took shelter in state remain overlooked