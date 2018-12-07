Home News India Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Gehlot casts vote; Voter turnout 6.11% till 9 am

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Gehlot casts vote; Voter turnout 6.11% till 9 am

Jaipur, Dec 7: Polling is underway in Rajasthan. The voting is being held across 199 constituencies. The elections for the Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.

The battle for the BJP has been a tough one. The Congress expects to topple the Vasundhara Raje government and has put up a tough fight during the campaign.

EVM is being replaced at polling booth no. 172 in Bikaner's Kisamidesar following a technical issue, reports ANI. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at polling booth no. 106 in Jodhpur. Voting turnout in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 is 6.11% till 9 AM. CM Vasundhara Raje reacts to Sharad Yadav's derogatory remarks on her. She says, "To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted." Yadav had yesterday said Raje has become 'Obese'. State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria cast his vote at a polling station in Udaipur. "Every single vote counts. We have to cast our vote today by thinking who is actually taking the nation forward," Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tells ANI after casting vote. "We will sit and discuss this after our party gets a majority in the election," says Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot when asked about party's chief ministerial candidate. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore casts his votes at polling booth 252 in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote at polling booth no. 31A in Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar, reports ANI. राजस्थान में आज मतदान का दिन है। राज्य के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में अवश्य भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet: "Its polling day in Rajasthan. I urge all the voters to take take in this festival of democracy with enthusiasm. Vote in large numbers," tweets PM Modi. 250 polling booths have been designated as pink booths where all the staff are women. Polling gets underway in Rajasthan Polling gets underway in Rajasthan Mock polling conducted at booth no. 106 in Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. Voting will begin at 8 am in the state. Mock polling is being conducted in some booths in Rajasthan. Voting will get underway by 8 am. Voting will begin at 8AM and will end at 5PM. The votes will be polled in a single phase. There are 200 seats in Rajasthan, but only 199 will poll after the elections were postponed for the Ramgarh seat, following the death of BSP candidate, Lakshman Singh. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat. The Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Raje in Jhalrapatan. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot would be contesting from Tonk while former CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would contest from Sardarpur. PM Modi addressed 13 public meetings during the two-week campaign period, Raje held 75 public meetings besides a Gaurav Yatra. Amit Shah held 38 programmes covering all 33 districts in the state. Rajasthan is important for both the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

