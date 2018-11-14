Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: BJP releases second list of 31 candidates

New Delhi, Nov 14: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released the second list of 31 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018.

The filing of nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan has begun. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already issued its first list of candidates -- 131 in number -- and is finalising its second list, the Congress is yet to announce the names of candidates contesting for the polls.

Sitting minister Surendra Goyal was dropped while senior leader Devi Singh Bhati's daughter- in-law Poonam Kanwar was given the ticket. Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Col Sonaram was fielded from Barmer seat. His candidature gains significance in view of former BJP MLA Manvendra Singh joining the Congress.

There were several new names in the Shekhawati area where the BJP is on a weak wicket.

The assembly election is being seen as a semi-final to the 2019 general elections. The BJP is keen to retain power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In 2013, the first BJP list of 176 candidates was announced on November 5, the day the nominations began.