Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of 24 candidates

Jaipur, Nov 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released fourth list of 24 candates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. With the announcement of the fourth list, the party has, so far, announced the names of 194 candidates out of 200 seats in poll-bound Rajasthan.

The candidates for Deedwana, Kekri, Khinvsar, Karauli, Behror and Kotputli seats are yet to be named.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP released the third list of 8 candidates.

Ramkishor Saini, who joined BJP on Friday was given ticket from Bandikui seat while the party fielded Asha Meena from Sawai Madhopur, who replaced Diya Kumari, an MLA and member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur.

Polls for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.