Rajasthan: Assaulted by in-laws, woman walks naked to police station to file complaint

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Churu, May 14: In yet another shocking incident, a woman in Churu district of Rajasthan was allegedly thrashed by in-laws and her clothes were torned off on Sunday. She walked naked to the police station to report the matter. After seeing the despicable state of the woman, onlookers filmed her, rather than helping her.

The incident was reported on Sunday in Bidasar area of Churu district. It is learnt that the woman got into a verbal spat with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after which the duo allegedly thrashed the victim and stripped her.

Upset with the torture, the woman walked towards the police station in the wretched state.

A police official confirmed that a woman from Churu was beaten up by her in-laws and "she came to the police station in a naked state after they tore off her clothes".

"She is under police protection and an FIR has been registered. While on her way to the station, some people clicked her pictures. The matter is being probed. If pictures are found and if they have been made viral, in both the cases, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," a senior police official was quoted as telling ANI.

The victim's husband works as a daily wage labourer in Assam.