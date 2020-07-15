Rajasthan: As Pilot shows inclination towards forming new party, BJP to wait and watch

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Sachin Pilot on Wednesday made it clear that he would not be joining the BJP. Although, he did not make it clear, what his next move would be, speculations are rife that he may form a party of his own.

    Pilot's comments came a day after he was sacked as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

    Earlier in the day, he and the rest of the rebel MLAs had been slapped disqualification notices.

    Pilot said that he had spent a lot of time and efforts to defeat the BJP. He also said that some Congress leaders were fuelling speculations about him joining the BJP, but that was not the case.

    Reports suggest that Pilot, currently is more inclined towards floating his own party.

    However, he would wait and watch, how many more from the Ashok Gehlot camp would come out and join him. Currently, there is no indiction of anymore from the Gehlot camp weaning away.

    The BJP on the other hand is adopting a wait and watch policy. The party does not want to make any moves immediately as it is not clear as yet as to how many Congress MLAs are backing Pilot. Until yesterday, the number of those backing Pilot stood at 19.

    For the BJP, there is also the Vasundhara Raje factor. The former chief minister of Rajasthan has remained mum on the issue. She would be attending the BJP meeting today, following which there would be more clarity on what the BJP would do.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
