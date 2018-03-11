Rajasthan: 40-year-old woman raped by 6 men, video viral on social media

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by six men in Baran district of Rajasthan. And what's more sickening is that the entire incident was uploaded on various social media platforms.

The incident dates back to a month ago. The woman, who works at a roadside Dhaba came to Baran about a month ago to visit her in-laws' family, one of the accused, identified as Chetan Meena (21), a resident of Hingoniya village in the area and a person who was known to her, took her on his motorbike on the pretext of dropping her.

At an isolated place, five others joined Chetan Meena and all the six took turns to rape her, the victim said, alleging that the accused youths also filmed the crime on mobile.

On the next day, they dropped her near the inlaws' home and threatened to kill her family members if she disclosed the crime.

After the video went viral, the woman lodged a complaint with the Mahila police station in Baran.

Police have booked six persons under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, but none of the accused has been arrested so far.

OneIndia News

