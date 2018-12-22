Rajasthan: 1 lakh differently abled voters exercised franchise

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Dec 22: Nearly one lakh differently-abled voters exercised their franchise right in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan.

    Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said some districts registered higher percentage of voting by differently-abled persons in comparison to the last state polls.

    In Chittorgarh, 92 per cent of the differently-abled cast their vote, a release quoting Jogaram said here on Thursday.

    The total number of electors in the state is 4.74 crore, out of whom 4.36 lakh are differently-abled voters and arrangements for their convenience like pick-up and drop facility were made at the polling stations, the release added.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 7:17 [IST]
