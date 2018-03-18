Raj Thackeray calls for 'Modi-mukt Bharat', warns of riots on Ram Mandir issue

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged all political parties to set aside their differences to make Modi-mukt Bharat, a common cause for the larger welfare of people of the country.

He was addressing a public rally at Shivaji Park on occasion of Gudi Padwa, the new year of Maharashtrains.

"We need to fight for independence movement in 2019. We supported the BJP when they coined the Congress Mukt Bharat, but the way you are behaving we want a Modi Mukt Bharat", said the MNS Chief in his speech.

Raj claimed that the BJP government is planning to carry out riots in the state under the guise of building a Ram Mandir.

"In the coming months, there'll be riots in India, mostly planned around the Ram Mandir issue. Some Muslim organisations have already been asked to spark riots once the Ram Mandir issue is resolved," alleged Thackeray.

"They want the centre to hurry up with the Ram Mandir not because they want a Ram Temple but because they want to create riots between Hindus and Muslims to win elections. I also want a Ram Temple but the SC decision can come after the elections", said Raj.

The MNS chief also attacked the Modi government on demonisation and PNB scam.

"If the new government comes to power, then we we will see one of the biggest scams that has ever been done in the country and that is demonetisation", alleged Raj. He also alleged that the Rafael deal was done to benefit Anil Ambani.

"While Television Channels were showing Nirav Modi running away with the Rs 11,000 crore scam, suddenly we had this news about Sridevi's death and that occupied the news space and everyone forgot about Nirav Modi. This was done deliberately by the government", said Raj.

"Why didnt the channels spend so much time discussing on Judge Loya's death, that was also a suspicious death.... Why are they not talking about the Rafael fighter scam", questioned Raj.

Raj Thackeray's assumes significance as he made the speech just one day after meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

OneIndia News

