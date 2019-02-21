Raj Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri films passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 21: Veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri films passed away on Thursday in Mumbai.

Rajshri is India's leading Film,TV,Music & Digital studio since 1947. Sharing the news on Twitter, Rajshri production wrote, "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace."

It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Filmmaker (Co-Producer of The Accidental Prime Minister, tweeted, " Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji's demise... Raj Babu - as he was fondly known -Heartfelt condolences to @SoorajBarjatya ji & the entire Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar."