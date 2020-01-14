Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 14: Ritu Nanda, late actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, on Tuesday passed away at the age of 71.

The news of her death was shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on official blog and Nanda's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Nanda was battling cancer for the last few years.

"My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am... cannot communicate... travelling," Bachchan wrote. Neetu, wife of Nanda's younger brother Rishi Kapoor, posted a tribute for Nanda on Instagram.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister passes away at 26 after long cancer battle

"My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace," she wrote alongside a photo of hers with Nanda. The second of Raj and Krishna Kapoor's five children, Nanda was born on October 30, 1948. Unlike her three brothers -- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv -- she did not venture into acting and instead worked as an insurance advisor.

She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh's daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha. Nanda is also known for writing books on her filmmaker father.