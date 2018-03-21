Raj Babbar resigns as Uttar Pradesh Congress President

Raj Babbar on Tuesday resigned as Uttar Pradesh Congress President, according to sources. He entered politics by joining Janata Dal in 1989, which was led by V. P. Singh. He later joined Samajwadi Party and was elected as Member of Parliament of India three times. From 1994 to 1999 he was a member of Rajya Sabha. He was re-elected in the 14th Lok Sabha elections for his second term in 2004.

He was suspended from Samajwadi Party in 2006. Later he joined Indian National Congress in 2008 and was elected for his fourth term as Member of Parliament in 2009, by defeating Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Ghaziabad and lost to General V. K. Singh.[3] He has been appointed as the president of Uttar Pradesh congress committee (UPCC), where Congress Party has been on the opposition side for the last couple of decades.

Uttar Pradesh was once a stronghold state for the party.

