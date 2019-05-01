  • search
    Raj Babbar questions Modi’s use of martyrs in elections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 01: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly indulging in politics over martyrs, saying his predecessors never did that for electoral gains. Addressing an election meeting here, Babbar said, "The children of farmers laid down their lives defending the country's borders while the people occupying the seats of power were playing politics over their martyrdom."

    "Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country but never used the names of martyrs to derive political mileage," he added.

    Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar
    Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar

    On the Congress's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY, Babbar said his party always fulfils promises made to people.

    Don't trouble Hanuman too much or your Lanka will be on fire, Raj Babbar warns BJP

    Balrampur, under Shravasti parliamentary constituency, will go to polls on 12 May in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections.

    Babbar is contesting the general election from Fatehpur Sikri constituency.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:19 [IST]
