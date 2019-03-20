'Raise your voice against a negative government,' says Priyanka in Varanasi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Varanasi, Mar 20: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached at Assi Ghat in Varanasi for her 'Ganga Yatra' campaign on Wednesday.

In PM Modi's constituency Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I have only one request from you: Please raise your voice against a negative government -- anti-farmer, anti-woman and anti-labourer government."

"You deserve a govt that solves your problems," she said while addressing a rally. "If you want to change your future , please vote for the right government."

On the third-day of her campaign along the river Ganga, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with her party workers at a guest house in Chunar before leaving for Shastri Memorial by road in Ramnagar.

"We will continue our fight; the more we are harassed, the stronger will it get," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is campaigning for the Congress in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national election, began a mega three-day boat ride in the river Ganges from Prayagraj on March 18. She called the holy river "large-hearted".

"The BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last five years including the media. The prime minister should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they can see through this."