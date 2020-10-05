RAISE 2020 AI Summit: Want India to become a global hub for AI, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the coming together of all corners of the Indian industry and society, in order to help create an action roadmap for the development of responsible artificial intelligence in India and across the world.

"This is a great effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence. You all have rightly highlighted aspects relating to technology & human empowerment. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet," said PM Modi at RAISE 2020 virtual summit.

"We launched 'Responsible AI for Youth' program this year in April. Over 11,000 students from schools completed their basic course under this. Now they are building AI projects," he added.

"It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by Non-State Actors," Modi further said.

The National Educational Technology Forum is being formed. This will create an e-Education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity," he said.

"I see a big role for AI in empowering agriculture, health care, education as well as creating next-generation urban infrastructure&addressing urban issues like reducing traffic jams, improving sewage systems. It can be used for making our disaster management systems stronger," he added.