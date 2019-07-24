Rains to pick up pace in Mumbai for the next 2 days, waterlogging expected

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, July 24: Mumbai Rains remained absent for quite some time with rains being on the lower side only. However, rainfall activity began yesterday during the afternoon hours in the suburbs as well as some parts of Mumbai.

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Mumbai rains are expected to continue today as well, and the rains are expected to remain intense. The next five to six hours will see some intense spells of rains for the city of Mumbai.

Skymet claimed this is a result of the break monsoon period wherein very little rain was observed in the country. There has been 291.3 mm of rain in the country so far (June 1 to July 20) against the normal of 356.8 mm. The worst affected region during this period has been Central India, where the deficiency has risen to 19% from 6% on July 14.

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon has hit the national capital and heavy rains are expected from July 25. The monsoon season started off late but a couple of heavy spells can balance out the deficiency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said,''Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa.''

