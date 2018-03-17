Rain or thundershowers expected in Bengaluru today: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. According to IMD, minimum temperature will be 20.0 C, maximum temperature 31. C on Saturday. The minimum temperature will be 21.0 C and maximum temperature will be 31.0 C on Sunday.

Also, Bengaluru Weather tweeted that isolated thunderstorms expected in south-interior Karnataka esp in the eastern parts.

"Thundershowers can't be ruled out for Bengaluru today. However, isolated thunderstorms expected in south-interior #Karnataka esp in the eastern parts! The atmosphere over #bangalore still conducive for evening thunderstorms."

As per Skymet report, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate with isolated heavy rain, thundershower with associated gusty winds were observed at many places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Friday, Minambakkam observatory of Chennai recorded 4 mm of rain, Nungambakkam 3 mm and Bengaluru 38.4 mm.

