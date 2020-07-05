  • search
    Rain, high velocity winds lash Delhi

    New Delhi, July 05: A fresh bout of rain and high-velocity winds lashed the national capital overnight, bringing the mercury down by several notches on Sunday morning.

    Light rain and generally cloudy weather is expected during the day.

    The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 am. The Palam station gauged 43.4 mm precipitation, the weatherman said.

    Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    Humidity levels also shot up to 100 per cent.

    More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

    The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

    The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
