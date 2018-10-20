India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Rain halts Dalit woman's Sabarimala trek, Cops to conduct background check

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20: A 38-year-old woman from Kerala, attempting to be the first woman of menstrual age to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala has aborted her plans for the trek today after heavy rain in the area.

    PTI file photo
    PTI file photo

    Manju, the general secretary of a Dalit outfit in Kerala arrived at the Pamba base camp this morning and was to start trekking the last 5-km to the Sabarimala temple, where protesters are lying in wait to stop any attempt by women of menstruating age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa nestled in the Western Ghats.

    Also Read Sabarimala: Board disagrees with the agenda to demonstrate

    Her attempt comes a day after three women, including a journalist, were forced to abort their pilgrimage in the face of vehement protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the temple priest to lock the shrine if any female pilgrim entered.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue