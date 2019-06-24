Railways train status: 18 trains between Lucknow-Delhi route on hold; check list

  • search
    New Delhi, June 24: As many as eight trains, including Intercity Express, will remain temporarily cancelled owing to the work of washable apron in Lucknow station. Indian Railways has decided to cancel 18 trains between from June 25 to July 12.

    Passengers looking at a display board as many trains were cancelled.PTI Photo

    This has been done keeping in mind the due to ongoing track repairs on the Lucknow-Delhi route.

    The trains that have been cancelled are

    • Gomati Express
    • Sialdah Express
    • Kanpur Lucknow Memo
    • Luckow-Saharanpur
    • Lucknow Prayag
    • Lucknow-Varanasi
    • Lucknow Sultanpur
    • Barabanki-Kanpur Memo
    • Lucknow-Shahjahanpur
    • Sultanpur-Lucknow
    • Malda-Anand Vihar
    • Lucknow-Prayag
    • Hariharnath Express
    • Prayag-Bareilly
    • Pratapgarh-Lucknow
    • Lucknow-Jhansi
    • Lucknow-Rahimabad Passenger

    Other than this, Intercity trains from Muradabad Junction and Padmavat Express will also remain cancelled because of the renovation work undertaken at Muradabad station from June 25 to July 9.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
