Railways train status: 18 trains between Lucknow-Delhi route on hold; check list

New Delhi, June 24: As many as eight trains, including Intercity Express, will remain temporarily cancelled owing to the work of washable apron in Lucknow station. Indian Railways has decided to cancel 18 trains between from June 25 to July 12.

This has been done keeping in mind the due to ongoing track repairs on the Lucknow-Delhi route.

The trains that have been cancelled are

Gomati Express

Sialdah Express

Kanpur Lucknow Memo

Luckow-Saharanpur

Lucknow Prayag

Lucknow-Varanasi

Lucknow Sultanpur

Barabanki-Kanpur Memo

Lucknow-Shahjahanpur

Sultanpur-Lucknow

Malda-Anand Vihar

Lucknow-Prayag

Hariharnath Express

Prayag-Bareilly

Pratapgarh-Lucknow

Lucknow-Jhansi

Lucknow-Rahimabad Passenger

Other than this, Intercity trains from Muradabad Junction and Padmavat Express will also remain cancelled because of the renovation work undertaken at Muradabad station from June 25 to July 9.