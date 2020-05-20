Railways releases list of 200 trains to be run from June 1; Bookings open today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 20: The ministry of railways on Wednesday allowed the resumption of 100 pairs of regular passenger trains from June 1 with both AC and non-AC coaches, revising its earlier order allowing only non-AC trains.

The Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services, which will run from June 1 and bookings for which will start from 10 am on May 21.

The Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

Regular passenger trains including Jan Shtabadi, Sampark Kranti and Duronto Express have been restored.

It said the general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains. Fare shall be as normal, it said.

Indian Railways has released the list of the 200 trains which will be operated from 1st June: Government of India pic.twitter.com/U1SmC4Bn8C — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved. Seats will be provided to all passengers, the Railways said, adding these trains shall run from June 1 and booking will commence at 10 am on May 21.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light.