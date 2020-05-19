Railways to run 200 Non-AC trains daily from June 1; Online booking to start soon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains on a daily basis as per the timetable from June 1, whose online booking will start soon.

Goyal said that in relief for migrant workers stranded across the country, 200 special trains will be run and this number will later increase.

The railways has operated 1,595 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried over 21 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh more than 100.