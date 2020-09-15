Railways to run 20 pairs of clone trains from Sept 21

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Railways on Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21.

While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi.

The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days. They will run on the routes where there is a long queue of waitlisted tickets or where there is a high demand.

Indian Railways flags-off 80 new special trains from today: Check full list here

These will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any).

The suggestions of state governments may also be kept while restricting the halts, the national transporter said