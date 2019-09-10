  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Railways to pay passengers using plastic bottle crushers at stations

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The railways will add money to your mobile phone wallet if you use plastic bottle crushing machines installed at stations as part of efforts to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of junking single-use plastic.

    Railways to pay passengers using plastic bottle crushers at stations

    In his Independence Day speech, Modi had appealed to the nation to eliminate single-use plastic and find alternatives to plastic water bottles on a priority basis.

    The railways has issued directions that from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, no single-use plastic will be used in its premises. Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav has said the railways will install 400 bottle crushing machines at stations in which a passenger wanting to use them will have to key in his phone number into the machine and his phone will be recharged. However, details of the recharge were not known immediately.

    Rail Connect: How to book ticket through IRCTC mobile app

    Currently, 160 bottle crushing machines are available at 128 stations, he said. He also said that instructions have been given to railway staff to collect all the used plastic bottles at railway stations and send them for recycling.

    Earlier, the ministry had issued instructions to all its vendors and staff across its network to use reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint. It has also directed all railway units to enforce a ban on single-use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness. A pledge will be administered to cut the use of plastic on October 2.

    In his speech, Modi urged citizens to give up single-use plastic and said that shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. The prime minister also stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success.

    More RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    railways

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue