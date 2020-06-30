  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1; no service for general passengers yet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 30: The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

    Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1; no service for general passengers yet

    The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government.

    ¨Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl. employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed.

    No services yet for general passengers," Goyal tweeted. Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only, from June 15. On the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, presently 200 trains are being run and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350.

    On the Western Railways, presently 202 services are running and 148 more will be added from Wednesday. These trains will halt at major stations. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai mumbai local trains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue