Railways to begin partial operations of trains from May 12

India

New Delhi, May 10: Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains, i.e. 30 return journeys.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website, says Ministry of Railways.