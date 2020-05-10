  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Limited passenger trains from Tuesday, online bookings to start tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains, i.e. 30 return journeys.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website, said the railway ministry.

    Passenger services, suspended since the coronavirus lockdown that began March 25, will start with 15 "special" trains (total of 30 journeys) departing from Delhi and connecting cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

    Only passengers with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the station at Delhi, the Railways warned, adding that all passengers would also have to wear face masks, under screening at departure (only those without COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to board) and maintain social distancing at all times.

    "These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," the Railways' statement said.

    All trains will run with AC coaches only and will have limited stoppage, IT SAID.

    The nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the subsequent banning of passenger trains, cut sharply into the government's revenue from rail traffic and severely disrupted normal life for tens of thousands of Indians.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X