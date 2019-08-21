Railways to ban single-use plastic from October 2

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 21: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to eliminate single-use plastic, the Indian Railways has decided to ban the usage of plastics below 50 microns, in its premises and trains, effective from October 2.

Going by the rules, the railways has asked to set up plastic bottle crushing machines at all major stations expeditiously.

"Under the revised rules, single-use plastic shall not be less than 50 microns, except where the thickness of such plastic sheets impair the functionality of the product," read the order.

A Railway Board communication said that Indian Railways was identified as a "Waste Generator" and had to take adequate preventive measures to follow Plastic Waste Management rules.

Recently, Lok Sabha Secretariat prohibited the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex with immediate effect.

IRCTC Statue of Unity package: Visit world's tallest statue by train; details here

PM Modi in his Independen ce Day speech urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged the usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

"During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of dear Bapu [Mahatma Gandhi], I want to urge the citizens to give up single-use plastic," Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

According to the Environment Ministry, about 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day in the country, out of which only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.