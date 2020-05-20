Railways set to resume intrastate services; 2 trains approved in Karnataka

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 20: The Railways is set to resume intrastate services as it approved commencement of two trains in Karnataka from May 22, the South Western Railways said on Wednesday.

    The two special trains are the Bengaluru Hubli, Belagavi and Mysore-Bengaluru Special Express train, according to an order issued by the SWR.

    The bookings for these trains will be online through the IRCTC portal.

    These will be the first intrastate trains to be run by the Railways since it suspended its passenger services due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    The Railways, however, began the Shramik Special trains from May 1, and 15 pairs of special trains on the Rajdhani route connecting major cities to Delhi from May 12. From June 1, it will also begin operations of non-air conditioned passenger services for all.

