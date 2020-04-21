Railways saves child by bringing crucial medicine from Pune to Belagavi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Railways has the life of a five-year-old child bringing crucial medicines from Pune to Belagavi, thanks to the intervention of Minister of State for Railways.

"A child of 5 years of age in Belagavi was undergoing treatment from a doctor based at Pune. The medicine was said to be critical and it was to be transported to Belagavi from Pune. Their (the child parents) appeals to the Maharashtra state authorities to permit their relatives based at Pune to drive their vehicle to Belagavi to bring the medicine had gone in vain," the SWR statement read.

The parents reached out to the Minister's office seeking assistance which led to the Minister's intervention.

"The medicine was brought to Pune railway station, and thereby it was transported through a goods train, which was due to pass through Belagavi. The staff of the train ensured that the medicine reached Belagavi safely the very next day," the SWR said.