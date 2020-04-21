  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Railways saves child by bringing crucial medicine from Pune to Belagavi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The Railways has the life of a five-year-old child bringing crucial medicines from Pune to Belagavi, thanks to the intervention of Minister of State for Railways.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "A child of 5 years of age in Belagavi was undergoing treatment from a doctor based at Pune. The medicine was said to be critical and it was to be transported to Belagavi from Pune. Their (the child parents) appeals to the Maharashtra state authorities to permit their relatives based at Pune to drive their vehicle to Belagavi to bring the medicine had gone in vain," the SWR statement read.

    The parents reached out to the Minister's office seeking assistance which led to the Minister's intervention.

    "The medicine was brought to Pune railway station, and thereby it was transported through a goods train, which was due to pass through Belagavi. The staff of the train ensured that the medicine reached Belagavi safely the very next day," the SWR said.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X