    Railways issues revised guidelines for ticket cancellation, fare refund

    New Delhi, May 13: Ministry of Railways on Wednesday issued revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare, with effect from 21st March 2020.

    Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said.

    As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

    "If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger," the order stated.

    It said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

    In case of a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel but the other passengers on the same PNR want to travel, full refund of fare shall be granted to the passenger who was not allowed to travel.

    "For all the above cases, TTE certificates as per extant practice shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point itself mentioning number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of Covid-19 in one or more passengers," it stated. "Full fare for the part passenger/full who have not travelled shall be refunded by IRCTC in the customer's account," it said.

    The railways also issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services.

    Earlier, the railways had ordered to allow passengers with only confirmed e-tickets. Booking of RAC/Waiting list tickets and onboard booking by ticket checking staff were not be permitted.

    X