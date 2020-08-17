Railways minister announces halt railway station to come up near Bengaluru airport

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 17: Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that a halt railways station is coming up near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru as he termed it as a gift from the Indian Railways to Bengaluru flyers.

    Piyush Goyal

    In a tweet, Goyal said, "Railways' Gift to Bengaluru Flyers: Fulfilling decade-old demand of people, a halt Railway Station is coming up near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Providing relief from road traffic, this facility will allow people to comfortably travel to the airport."

    According to reports, the railway station will be at a distance of two to three kilometers from the airport and a free shuttle service will be plying between the two for the flyers. All six trains running on this section of the railways will halt at the stoppage point near the airport.

    Earlier, the Indian Railways took to twitter and announced that the work on the Railway Station will be completed by August 2020.

    Currently, passengers rely on road transport to commute between the airport and the main city. The distance between Bengaluru's Central Business District and the Kempegowda International Airport is 40 kilometers.

    This announcement comes as a sigh of relief for flyers as well as those who work at the International Airport. The demand for a railway station near the airport has been long standing for over 10 years.

    piyush goyal bengaluru kempegowda international airport

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
