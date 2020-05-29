  • search
    Railways issues guidelines for TTEs on board 100 pairs of special trains to run from June 1

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 29: For the first time in its 167-year history, the railways' on board ticket checking staff will be without their customary black coats and ties and will instead wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses, the national transporter has said in an order issued Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

    These instructions are part of the guidelines for TTEs for the 100 pairs of special trains which will begin operations from June 1. "In order to prevent/reduce chances of infection, TTE staff may be asked to dispense with tie and coat. They will, however, put on their name and designation badge,” the guidelines said.

    They also said all the staff shall be provided with sufficient number of masks, face shields, hand gloves, head covers, sanitiser and soap so that they can perform their duty safely. Checks may be conducted to ensure that the TTEs are in fact using the protective equipment, the guidelines further said.

    "In order to prevent physical handling of tickets for verifying the details, a magnifying glass be provided if possible, so that the TTE can scrutinize the details from a distance without touching the ticket,” they said.

    indian railways coronavirus

