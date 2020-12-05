Railways short-terminates several trains in Punjab: Check full list

How highways have become the new home for farmers

New Delhi, Dec 05: In what comes as a recent development, the Western Railways has diverted and short terminated several trains amid the ongoing farmers' agitation in Punjab, against the three recently enacted farm Acts.

Here's the full list

a. Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train commencing on December 5 will be short terminated at Chandigarh. This will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar

b. Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7. It will also remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh

c. 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train commencing on December 4 has been diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas

It can be seen that the farmers protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September.