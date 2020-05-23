  • search
    Railways decides to further partially restore train services from June 1

    New Delhi, May 23: The Indian Railways has decided to further partially restore train services from June 1, 2020.

    Indian Railways will start operations of 200 daily passenger trains across the country.

    These trains shall run from June 1 and booking of all these trains have already commenced from May 21.

    How to book tickets for train travel starting June 1, 2020

      These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12 2020.

      Online Booking of tickets for these trains is being done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs) and Ticketing agents yesterday i.e. 21st May 2020.

      Booking of tickets for these trains started from May 21 and as on May 22, 2020, at 20:14 hours, all the 200 trains were available in system for booking and 65,2644 online tickets were booked for these trains having 14,132,77 passengers.

