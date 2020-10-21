YouTube
    Railway union threatens 2-hour strike on October 22 if bonus is not declared by Wednesday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: In what comes as a recent development amid railway services gearing up for the ongoing festive season, All India Railways Federation has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if bonus is not declared by Wednesday. It is reportedly said that the railway authorities have warned penal action against employees who attended a preparatory meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.

    On October 20, when the railways started a number of festival special trains, the unions observed All India Bonus Demand Day where railway staff from all across the country were explained the callousness of the authorities in disbursing the productivity-linked bonuses.

    Every year, this bonus is given before Dussehra. But this year, the government has not yet announced bonus owing to the pandemic condition.

    According to the union, the protest is not even for the bonus of this year. It also said that the bonus of 2019-20 is due and it is "unfair" to deny last year's bonus, citing this year's coronavirus pandemic.

    Determined to handle this sternly, the railway board has issued a circular to all divisions saying if any employee stops work on Thursday, action including service break, will be taken against them.

