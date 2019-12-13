Railway station set on fire in Bengal's Murshidabad by Citizenship act protesters

Beldanga (WB), Dec 13: A large number of people on Friday descended on the streets in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday in protest against the Citizenship Act, ransacking Beldanga railway station, setting portions of the complex on fire and thrashing the RPF officials deputed there, officials said.

Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to police sources.

"The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," said a senior RPF official.

"Train services have come to a halt here," he added. Muslim-dominated Murshidabad is a district bordering Bangladesh.