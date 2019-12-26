Railway services merger: Piyush Goyal, V K Yadav eases fear of officers over seniority

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 26: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday allayed fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority, saying posts would not be fixed on the basis of an officer's cadre.

"Officers will have an equal opportunity based on merit cum seniority to become a part of the Railway Board. Posts will not be fixed based on the officer's cadre," Goyal tweeted.

"We will have an Alternate Mechanism to ensure that the promotion and seniority of all 8,400 officers are protected," the minister added.

Indian Railways to have one cadre; Railway Board to be downsized to 5 members

The Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that all officers would continue to work in their specialised services till modalities were worked out regarding cadre merger.

Yadav told reporters here that the railways would ensure that not even a single officer was disadvantaged in their career progression.

He made these remarks amid fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority.