    Railway Recruitment Board: Apply for 130000 vacancies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 130000 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for NTPC, Para-Medical Staff, ministerial and isolated categories and level one posts can apply online application from 28.02.2019.

    Railway Recruitment Board: Apply for 130000 vacancies

    Online registration for RRB NTPC posts will start from February 28, 2019, while the same for paramedical staff will start on March 4. Registration for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts will start on March 8, while RRB Level-1 post applications will start on March 12.

    Education Qualification: As Per RRB NTPC Notification 2019

    Age Limit:

    • Minimum Age : 18 Years
    • Maximum Age : 33 Years

    Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of Computer Based Examination.

    Application fee: SC/ST/ExServicemen/PwBDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward

    • Class : Rs. 250/-
    • Others: Rs. 500/-

    Important Dates:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 28.02.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : Updated Soon

    Click here for notification: 

    Click here to apply: Apply Link: 

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
