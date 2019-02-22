Railway Recruitment Board: Apply for 130000 vacancies

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 22: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 130000 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for NTPC, Para-Medical Staff, ministerial and isolated categories and level one posts can apply online application from 28.02.2019.

Online registration for RRB NTPC posts will start from February 28, 2019, while the same for paramedical staff will start on March 4. Registration for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts will start on March 8, while RRB Level-1 post applications will start on March 12.

Education Qualification: As Per RRB NTPC Notification 2019

Age Limit:

Minimum Age : 18 Years

Maximum Age : 33 Years

Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of Computer Based Examination.

Application fee: SC/ST/ExServicemen/PwBDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward

Class : Rs. 250/-

Others: Rs. 500/-

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 28.02.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : Updated Soon